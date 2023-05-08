Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 38,402 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,385,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 38,402 shares during the period. Targa Resources makes up approximately 1.2% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.61% of Targa Resources worth $101,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,455,000 after acquiring an additional 986,283 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,349,000 after acquiring an additional 421,874 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 424.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,687,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,187,000 after acquiring an additional 163,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,381,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,952,000 after acquiring an additional 439,038 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.82.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

TRGP stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.63. 264,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 2.28. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $55.56 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 23.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.81%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Stories

