Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 4,250 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,181,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $74,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apartment Income REIT

In related news, Director Devin Ignatius Murphy acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apartment Income REIT news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,833.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Devin Ignatius Murphy acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,124. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Trading Down 0.2 %

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

AIRC traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.95. 98,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,318. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.67 and its 200 day moving average is $36.45. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $46.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Apartment Income REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.