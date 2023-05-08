Dundas Partners LLP Grows Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Dundas Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems makes up approximately 3.3% of Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $30,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 311 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.30, for a total transaction of $127,292.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 106 shares in the company, valued at $43,385.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total value of $124,021.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares in the company, valued at $188,328.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 311 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.30, for a total value of $127,292.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,385.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,754 shares of company stock worth $6,087,634. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.9 %

FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $402.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,238. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $409.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $420.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.92 and a 52-week high of $474.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. Redburn Partners raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. CICC Research started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Further Reading

