Dundas Partners LLP Has $24.99 Million Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Dundas Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies makes up approximately 2.7% of Dundas Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Dundas Partners LLP owned about 0.08% of Keysight Technologies worth $24,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Barclays raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of KEYS stock traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $143.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,951. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $189.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.69.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

