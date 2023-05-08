Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Trading Up 6.4%

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) was up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $131.73 and last traded at $131.48. Approximately 344,301 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 574,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Duolingo from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Duolingo from $99.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.13.

Duolingo Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.33 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.31.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $103.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.88 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 10,748 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $1,398,314.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,545.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $237,752.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,987 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,033,168.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,951 shares of company stock worth $30,684,818 in the last ninety days. 22.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 6.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 136,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 10.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Long Walk Management LP increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Long Walk Management LP now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after acquiring an additional 38,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Read More

