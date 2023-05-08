Dwight A. Merriman Sells 2,000 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,223,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,748,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
MongoDB Stock Performance
Shares of MongoDB stock traded up $5.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $246.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,328,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,419. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of -47.72 and a beta of 1.06. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $390.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.84 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. On average, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 101,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after buying an additional 30,402 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at $1,244,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MongoDB
MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.
