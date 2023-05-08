Dwight A. Merriman Sells 2,000 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,223,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,748,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MongoDB stock traded up $5.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $246.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,328,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,419. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of -47.72 and a beta of 1.06. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $390.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.84 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. On average, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

MDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $264.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 101,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after buying an additional 30,402 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at $1,244,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

