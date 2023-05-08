DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0268 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.
DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
KTF traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.63. The stock had a trading volume of 93,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,365. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $9.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.67.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
