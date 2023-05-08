DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0268 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

KTF traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.63. The stock had a trading volume of 93,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,365. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $9.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.67.

Institutional Trading of DWS Municipal Income Trust

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 211,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 47,966 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 85,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,103 shares during the period.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

