Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank decreased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETN. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.17.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

Eaton Trading Down 0.7 %

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $908,358.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,320,608.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $1.28 on Monday, reaching $169.77. 299,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,807. The stock has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.63. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $178.75.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.67%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also

