EchoStar (SATS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. EchoStar had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $499.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.00 million. On average, analysts expect EchoStar to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
EchoStar Price Performance
EchoStar stock opened at $16.08 on Monday. EchoStar has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $24.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EchoStar
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Raymond James upped their price objective on EchoStar from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.
EchoStar Company Profile
EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EchoStar (SATS)
- Carvana Shares Rally On Narrower Losses, Stock Gets Upgraded
- Don’t Know What Stocks to Buy in the Oil Market? Try the XLE ETF
- DoorDash Delivers Better Than-Expected Q1 Results
- How To Handle Red-Hot Nvidia Stock Ahead Of Earnings?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.