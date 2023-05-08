EchoStar (SATS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. EchoStar had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $499.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.00 million. On average, analysts expect EchoStar to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EchoStar stock opened at $16.08 on Monday. EchoStar has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $24.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 2,809.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Raymond James upped their price objective on EchoStar from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

