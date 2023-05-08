Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Earns “Maintains” Rating from 92 Resources

92 Resources reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

ECL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $178.20.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $172.01. 128,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.59. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $179.76.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 13.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also

