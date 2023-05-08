Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Earns “Maintains” Rating from 92 Resources

92 Resources reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
ECL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $178.20.
Ecolab Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $172.01. 128,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.59. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $179.76.
Ecolab Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.48%.
Insider Activity at Ecolab
In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Ecolab
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 13.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ecolab Company Profile
Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ecolab (ECL)
- More Analysts Should See Energizer Holdings As A Buy: Here Is Why
- Freshpet Is On The Brink Of Reversal
- Tyson Foods: Is It Time To Cut Losses Or Load Up On Shares?
- ImmunoGen Nearly Triples on Ovarian Cancer Drug Phase 3 Results
- Texas Roadhouse: Analysts Boost Price Targets Despite EPS Miss
Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.