Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Rating Reiterated by 92 Resources

A number of other analysts have also commented on EW. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.42.

EW opened at $88.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $107.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.63 and its 200-day moving average is $78.50.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $1,069,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $1,069,944.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,530,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,116,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,366 shares of company stock worth $8,276,633 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 35.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 92,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $792,000. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.5% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 9,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.0% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 50,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

