electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for electroCore’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.45 EPS.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ECOR. Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of electroCore in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of electroCore in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.
electroCore Price Performance
electroCore stock opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.78. electroCore has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On electroCore
electroCore Company Profile
electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on electroCore (ECOR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.