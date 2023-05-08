electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for electroCore’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ECOR. Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of electroCore in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of electroCore in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

electroCore stock opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average is $4.78. electroCore has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of electroCore by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 132,848 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in electroCore by 31.6% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in electroCore by 173.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 75,908 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in electroCore in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in electroCore by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 5,883,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 389,946 shares in the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

