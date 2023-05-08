ELIS (XLS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $740.30

ELIS (XLS) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. During the last week, ELIS has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $23.44 million and $740.30 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007372 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020403 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00024580 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00018316 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,638.72 or 1.00015217 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000107 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.11524005 USD and is down -14.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $218.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

