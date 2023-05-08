Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

EDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.50.

Endeavor Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of EDR opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $26.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Insider Transactions at Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $159,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,287.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Endeavor Group news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $159,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,287.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 4,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $97,122.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,923.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 369,006 shares of company stock worth $9,040,467 over the last 90 days. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 2,528.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 21,570 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,031,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,123,000 after purchasing an additional 70,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,512,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,156,000 after purchasing an additional 233,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

