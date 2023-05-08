Energi 24 Hour Volume Hits $113,358.83 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0800 or 0.00000286 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Energi has traded down 42.9% against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $113,358.83 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00056572 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00039376 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00020014 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000241 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005979 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 64,374,155 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

