EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Given Maintains Rating at 500.com

500.com reiterated their maintains rating on shares of EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ESMT. KeyCorp raised their target price on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on EngageSmart from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Craig Hallum began coverage on EngageSmart in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on EngageSmart from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.88.

EngageSmart Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE ESMT opened at $16.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.09 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.39. EngageSmart has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $22.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). EngageSmart had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EngageSmart will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 838,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,471,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 838,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,471,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director General Atlantic Partners (Ber sold 912,381 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $16,596,210.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,271,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,039,312.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,284,409 shares of company stock worth $23,422,353 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of EngageSmart

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in EngageSmart by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in EngageSmart by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About EngageSmart

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

