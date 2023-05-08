Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 763,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,793 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.38% of Entergy worth $85,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Entergy by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in Entergy by 1,288.3% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 333,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,476,000 after purchasing an additional 309,200 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decade Renewable Partners LP purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Entergy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.35.

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at $179,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Entergy stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.72. 112,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,887. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $94.94 and a 52-week high of $122.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.20 and a 200-day moving average of $108.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.82%.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

