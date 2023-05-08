Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $9.01, but opened at $9.46. Enviva shares last traded at $10.86, with a volume of 1,650,580 shares.

Specifically, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing bought 2,000 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.38 per share, with a total value of $54,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,477 shares in the company, valued at $232,100.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EVA shares. Truist Financial cut Enviva from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on Enviva from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut Enviva from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Enviva from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

Enviva Stock Up 14.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($1.42). Enviva had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 51.64%. The business had revenue of $239.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.54 million. Analysts forecast that Enviva Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Enviva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.905 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 35.08%. Enviva’s payout ratio is currently -99.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enviva

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enviva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enviva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enviva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Enviva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Enviva by 178.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 862 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enviva

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

