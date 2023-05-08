EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Given New C$87.00 Price Target at TD Securities

EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EQGPF. National Bank Financial increased their price target on EQB from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EQB from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of EQGPF opened at $44.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.18 and a 200 day moving average of $42.58. EQB has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $50.90.

EQB, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

