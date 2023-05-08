Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.85-1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WTRG shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.38.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

WTRG traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.84. 1,349,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,693. Essential Utilities has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $52.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.34.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $705.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Essential Utilities’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 64.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin bought 37,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,871.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Utilities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 47.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.