EVgo (EVGO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect EVgo to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 284.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect EVgo to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EVGO stock opened at $6.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.02. EVgo has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $12.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVgo by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,389,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,542,000 after buying an additional 142,227 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,188,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in EVgo by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,924,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 957,132 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in EVgo by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,714,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 38,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EVgo by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,368,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 61,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EVGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a research note on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EVgo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of EVgo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EVgo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.64.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

