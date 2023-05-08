Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,490,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 107,997 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $39,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,393,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,600,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Exelixis by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,596,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,257,000 after buying an additional 1,219,174 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Exelixis by 34.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,366,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,917,000 after buying an additional 1,116,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth about $16,381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelixis news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,417 shares in the company, valued at $549,483.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 77,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $1,333,741.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 527,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,039,775.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,483.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,777,839 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exelixis from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

EXEL traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.23. The stock had a trading volume of 200,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,767. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.38.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Exelixis had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $423.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

