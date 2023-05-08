Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EXR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.56.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 2.6 %

EXR stock opened at $154.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.74. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $139.97 and a fifty-two week high of $216.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.79% and a return on equity of 21.62%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,100.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $107,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,628.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,100.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,440 shares of company stock worth $2,172,313. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,648,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,135,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,800,000 after acquiring an additional 38,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $380,823,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,084,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,005,000 after purchasing an additional 145,688 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,877,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,405,000 after purchasing an additional 22,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.