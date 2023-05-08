FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $241.41.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. Susquehanna raised their price target on FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

FedEx Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,796,508,000 after buying an additional 220,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,497,094,000 after buying an additional 469,345 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in FedEx by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,060,573,000 after purchasing an additional 445,125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FDX opened at $229.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.04. The firm has a market cap of $57.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.72%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading

