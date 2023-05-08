FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by McGinn Investment Management Inc.

McGinn Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,864 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for about 3.0% of McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $7,225,000. Northstar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,596,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in FedEx by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 79,729 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $13,809,000 after buying an additional 11,605 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in FedEx by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $406,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $406,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,081.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $230.58. 465,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,932. The firm has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.04.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 39.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.41.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Articles

