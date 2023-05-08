Fiera Capital Corp Buys 61,086 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,086 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $31,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 772.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

Karuna Therapeutics stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $217.83. 29,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,401. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 1.15. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.26 and a fifty-two week high of $278.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.06. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.88% and a negative net margin of 2,795.96%. The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.95) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $181,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 15,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $3,001,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,883,172. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $181,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,000 shares of company stock worth $11,981,570 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $270.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.13.

Karuna Therapeutics Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

