Fiera Capital Corp Has $16.59 Million Stake in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its stake in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,295,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,953 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 2.46% of PubMatic worth $16,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in PubMatic in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PubMatic by 236.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in PubMatic in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. 41.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of PubMatic to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

PubMatic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PUBM traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.39. The stock had a trading volume of 85,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,185. PubMatic, Inc. has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $23.60. The company has a market cap of $654.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average is $14.55.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.74 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PubMatic

In other news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $62,758.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,246.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $34,583.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $17,566.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 4,673 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $62,758.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,442 shares in the company, valued at $234,246.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,364 shares of company stock valued at $813,704 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

