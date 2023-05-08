Fiera Capital Corp Has $23.96 Million Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,537 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.19% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $23,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth $285,000. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 26.5% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 94,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 19,803 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 406,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,116,000 after acquiring an additional 50,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCL. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.77.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:RCL traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.64. 637,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,729,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $76.70. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.14 and a 200 day moving average of $61.40.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

