Fiera Capital Corp Has $30.89 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,289 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $30,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE ACN traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $265.39. 141,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,482. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $322.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at $11,831,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

