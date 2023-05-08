Fiera Capital Corp Sells 11,502 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,502 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $25,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,011,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,832,805,000 after purchasing an additional 82,116 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,056,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,151,771,000 after buying an additional 31,578 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Equinix by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,225,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,337,000 after buying an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 949,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,039,000 after buying an additional 24,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 941,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,695,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $743.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,788. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $762.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $699.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $681.19. The company has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.47%.

In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $255,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $163,157.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,738.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $255,143.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,521.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,513 shares of company stock worth $5,152,988 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQIX. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $755.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $779.41.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

