Fiera Capital Corp Sells 90,432 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,524,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 90,432 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.48% of CAE worth $29,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of CAE by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 126,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 12,090 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 845.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 153,274 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 336.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 63,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 49,291 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC acquired a new position in CAE in the third quarter valued at about $2,391,000. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in CAE by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAE traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.15. 8,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,223. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.33. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.69.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $751.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.09 million. CAE had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 4.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CAE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

