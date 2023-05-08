Fiera Capital Corp Trims Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 793,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.52% of A. O. Smith worth $45,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AOS. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 48.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

Shares of NYSE AOS traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.06. 29,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.27. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $71.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.63.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.95%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.89 per share, with a total value of $267,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at $764,218.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 4,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.89 per share, for a total transaction of $267,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,218.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $826,768.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,141.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

