First Capital Realty’s (FCR.UN) “Reduce” Rating Reaffirmed at Veritas Investment Research

Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed their reduce rating on shares of First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares upgraded First Capital Realty from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$18.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC upped their target price on First Capital Realty from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$19.83.

TSE FCR.UN opened at C$15.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.47, a P/E/G ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.20. First Capital Realty has a one year low of C$14.08 and a one year high of C$18.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$15.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.74.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

