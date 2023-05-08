First National Bank of Omaha Buys 11,134 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,134 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in State Street were worth $9,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STT traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.86. The company had a trading volume of 742,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,946. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.53. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,471.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on STT. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.21.

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

