First National Bank of Omaha Decreases Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,648 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology makes up approximately 1.1% of First National Bank of Omaha’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $17,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 31.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 292.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 33,044 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 34.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,550,000 after buying an additional 302,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.85.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $0.77 on Monday, hitting $74.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,894,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,726,957. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $87.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.66 and a 200 day moving average of $76.07. The company has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.58.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.383 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.66%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

