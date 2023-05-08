First National Bank of Omaha Decreases Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned about 0.07% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $11,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,043,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,747,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,830,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,737,000 after acquiring an additional 64,035 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,654,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,108,000 after purchasing an additional 19,303 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,820,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,128,000 after purchasing an additional 102,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,122,000 after purchasing an additional 554,807 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.69. 139,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.80. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 1.00. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $201,010.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $201,010.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $116,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,870 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,363. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

