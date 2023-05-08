First National Bank of Omaha Decreases Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:O traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.93. The company had a trading volume of 983,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,528,757. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.73. The firm has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.11.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 25.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.49%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

