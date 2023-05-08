First National Bank of Omaha Lowers Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.0% of First National Bank of Omaha’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $16,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $63.95. 3,385,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,996,726. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $276.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.49. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $66.38.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 558,398 shares of company stock valued at $35,011,051 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

