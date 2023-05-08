First National Bank of Omaha Lowers Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,275 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.9% of First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 500,073 shares of company stock worth $57,755,134 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.88. 1,848,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,053,681. The firm has a market cap of $299.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.23. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.05 and a 12-month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Articles

