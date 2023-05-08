First National Bank of Omaha Lowers Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 137,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,637 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $6,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,790.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at First Industrial Realty Trust

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $397,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,757.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE FR traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,553. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.72. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $55.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 44.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.