First National Bank of Omaha Reduces Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roper Technologies Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $476.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.08.

Shares of ROP traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $459.19. The company had a trading volume of 151,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,404. The company has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $463.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.683 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

