First National Bank of Omaha Sells 2,807 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $8,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AME. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 455.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $480,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,706.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,294 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMETEK Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Shares of NYSE AME traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.34. 195,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,551. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.30 and a 200 day moving average of $139.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $148.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.84.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.