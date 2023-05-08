First National Bank of Omaha Sells 8,319 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,319 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.9% of First National Bank of Omaha’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $29,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 16,362.5% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,272,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,019 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,842,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,034,819,000 after buying an additional 1,611,639 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 423.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,791,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,504,000 after buying an additional 1,449,232 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after buying an additional 1,427,405 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 9,434.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 925,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 915,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $193.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,066,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,431,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.86 and a fifty-two week high of $194.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.265 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

