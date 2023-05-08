First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQEW) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQEW – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 259,310 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 151,257 shares.The stock last traded at $98.44 and had previously closed at $98.29.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.05.

About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

(Get Rating)

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.