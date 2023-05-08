Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FISV. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.16.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.43. 262,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,390,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.56.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,250,987.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,250,987.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,440 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

