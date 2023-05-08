FORA Capital LLC Increases Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

FORA Capital LLC increased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 446.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,032 shares during the period. CME Group makes up 0.9% of FORA Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CME. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its position in CME Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 44,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in CME Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,461,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,043,000 after purchasing an additional 141,921 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in CME Group by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in CME Group by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 86,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,563,000 after purchasing an additional 21,381 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $186.16. The stock had a trading volume of 194,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,726. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $66.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $212.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.65.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.23.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

