FORA Capital LLC Invests $2.86 Million in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $2.83 on Monday, reaching $233.70. 598,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,363,195. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.38. The company has a market capitalization of $124.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.30 and a twelve month high of $296.67.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

