FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Etsy by 888.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 166.3% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Stock Up 4.5 %

ETSY stock traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.04. 2,404,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,264,172. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.63. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $149.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 118.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $102,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,684.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $102,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,684.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $2,077,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,674 shares in the company, valued at $11,428,410.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,518 shares of company stock valued at $9,656,482 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.