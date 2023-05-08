FORA Capital LLC Purchases New Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,984,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,924 shares of company stock valued at $13,438,866. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLA Trading Down 0.6 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. KGI Securities cut shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.26.

KLAC stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $383.42. The company had a trading volume of 286,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,719. The business has a 50-day moving average of $378.74 and a 200-day moving average of $379.83. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $429.46. The stock has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.21%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

