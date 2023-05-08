FORA Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 118.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,178 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $54,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.42.

NYSE:EW traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.63. 836,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,306,710. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.50. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $107.92. The company has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,530,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,116,181. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $1,069,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,116,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,366 shares of company stock worth $8,276,633 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

